Wedbush Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $273.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 140166 restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.06.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $255.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $267.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.79, for a total transaction of $105,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,903.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,721 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

