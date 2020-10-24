Wedbush Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $110.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of SBNY opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.03.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 169,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,040,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

