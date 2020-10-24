Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.29.

ESS opened at $203.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.85 and a 200 day moving average of $227.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $330.52.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 101,205 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 415,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $87,450,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

