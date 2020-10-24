WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Raymond James

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WesBanco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

