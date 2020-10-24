Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.41 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 17.50-18.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $17.50-18.00 EPS.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $207.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

