Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $183.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $163.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool stock opened at $198.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Whirlpool by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $2,632,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

