WINk Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.40 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. WINk has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

