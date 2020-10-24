Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.44.

WTFC stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

