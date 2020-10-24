Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

NTOIY stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.