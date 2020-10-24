Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NTOIY stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

