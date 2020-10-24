World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $69.77.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

