World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

WWE stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $69.77.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

