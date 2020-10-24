WPP’s (WPP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 876.79 ($11.46).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 664.85 ($8.69) on Tuesday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 628.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 612.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is -5.33%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read bought 85,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.