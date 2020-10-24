WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $32.03 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 278,981 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

