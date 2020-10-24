X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

XYF stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. X Financial has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.17.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of X Financial worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

