Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the programmable devices maker on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Xilinx has increased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years. Xilinx has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

