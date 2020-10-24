Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the programmable devices maker on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Xilinx has raised its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years. Xilinx has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $116.82 on Friday. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cfra cut Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

