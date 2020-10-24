Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Xperi has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,224.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,192.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Seams bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $80,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,305.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,594 shares of company stock valued at $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 108.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,103,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xperi by 12.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,891,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 204,006 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 49.9% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 591,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Xperi during the second quarter valued at about $25,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Xperi by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

