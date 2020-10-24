Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,099 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.13% of Yum China worth $225,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC opened at $55.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

