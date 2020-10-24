Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

AVNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of AVNS opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 94.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

