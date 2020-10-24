Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE DT opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 125,532 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $5,134,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,273,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,091,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock worth $903,153,158. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

