Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $2,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,481,710.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,346.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,081,211 shares of company stock valued at $903,153,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $1,315,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 540.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers; Network Application Monitoring that provides enterprise applications, network services, user experience, and application delivery across wide-area networks; and Synthetic Classic, which offers customer experience, as well as is used to monitor application and application program interface availability and performance.

