Zacks: Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.82. Incyte reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.40.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 143.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $89.69 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

