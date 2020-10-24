Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SESN stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.54.
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
