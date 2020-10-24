Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SESN stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.