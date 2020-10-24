Zacks: Brokerages Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

