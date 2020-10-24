Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 585,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 111.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 108,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.47. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

