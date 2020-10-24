Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSAC. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE BSAC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 747,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 421,651 shares in the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.