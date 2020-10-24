Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.07.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 52,200 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $4,410,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 7.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

