Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGTX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 322,248 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 3.7% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,713,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 165.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 98,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 177.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MeiraGTx (MGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.