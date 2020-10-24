Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs and improve profitability. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, shares of Republic Services have gained over the past year. On the flip side, the company's operation in a highly competitive solid waste industry remains a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NYSE RSG opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

