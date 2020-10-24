Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Hold

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SBOW stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($3.94). SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 126.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 224.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 170,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 220.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.