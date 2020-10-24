Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on APLE. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.07.

NYSE APLE opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $6,870,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

