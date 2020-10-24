Zacks Investment Research Lowers Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GERN. B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.71.

Geron stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 19,251.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. O’farrell acquired 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,172.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 16.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 781,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 22.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 157,229 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 597,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 131.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

