Zacks Investment Research Lowers GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.0259 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

