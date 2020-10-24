Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of LL opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $230.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 108.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 129,555 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

