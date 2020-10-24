Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sonos alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SONO. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.28.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.