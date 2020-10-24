Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Trust conducts business through the sale and lease of lands owned by the company, retaining oil and gas royalties, temporary cash investments and the overall management of the land owned by Texas Pacific. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TPL opened at $477.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $470.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.14. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $838.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,733,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,403,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

