Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of WYGPY opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This is an increase from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.