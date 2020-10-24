Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives $96.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $95.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $3,248,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 69.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

