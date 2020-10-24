Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZLNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Zalando stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

