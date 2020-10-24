Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $303.72 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $304.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.68 and a 200-day moving average of $256.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

