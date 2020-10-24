Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.12 million and $862,573.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00484342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00044575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 115,603,125 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Zel Coin Trading

