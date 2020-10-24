ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.05 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $235,327.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034661 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.69 or 0.04541808 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00313820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

