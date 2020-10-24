ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.