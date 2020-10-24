Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $123.74 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Sunday, October 4th.
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,445 shares of company stock valued at $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -165.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
