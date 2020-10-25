-$0.05 EPS Expected for ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. ViaSat posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.96 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of VSAT opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,787.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ViaSat by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 24.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 4.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

