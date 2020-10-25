-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.30). CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

CCLP opened at $0.89 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $160,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.