$0.59 EPS Expected for The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Children's Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.83. The Children's Place reported earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children's Place will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Children's Place.

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. The Children's Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Children's Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on The Children's Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on The Children's Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Children's Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Children's Place by 825.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 967.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Children's Place by 79.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 298,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 132,710 shares during the last quarter.

The Children's Place stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a market cap of $411.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.61. The Children's Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

About The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

