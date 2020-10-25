$0.64 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.55. First Merchants posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%.

Several analysts have commented on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Merchants from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 46.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 65,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

