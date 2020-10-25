$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

NYSE:WSO traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.42. 206,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $249.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Watsco by 99.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

