$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.